Agenda for Heavener School Board 9-12-2022
The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Guest speaker-Michael Culwell, KTC Campus director, partner school update report.
- Principal reports: Keli Cartwright, Jeremy Dyer, Grant Ralls.
- Superintendent report: Ed Wilson
- Consent items.
- Approve or disapprove 2022-2023 estimate of needs and 2021-2022 financial statements from Kerry J. Patten, CPA.
- Approve or disapprove Title 1 Parent Involvement board policies: EHBDB & EHBDB-R (This is only a formality to comply with the SDE having the board approve the policies yearly). No changes have been made by the district.
- Approve or disapprove college remediation report, ACT college report and first-time college attendance report.
- Approve or disapprove student drop out report.
- Approve or disapprove board policies: GFK (new 2022); disciplinary action for misue of school bathrooms and changing policies; EGG—prohibition of race and sex discrimination in curriculum and complaint process; EGC-E—prohibition of race and sex discrimination in curriculum and complaint process form.
- Approve or disapprove House bill 1775 guidance.
- Approve or disapprove telemedicine services agreement between EOMC and Heavener Schools.
- Approve or disapprove surplus property items.
16.Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following positions for 2022-2023: OS 307 (B)(1)
Temporary food service worker
Part-time athletic assistant: Todd Vickers, football
Federal programs after school tutors
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session and president’s statement regarding items discussed in executive session.
- Approve or disapprove hiring of temporary food service worker, part-time athletic assistant and federal programs after school tutors.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
The Ledger will livestream the meeting on our Facebook page and YouTube channel.