Agenda for Heavener School Board 9-12-2022

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting 6 p.m. Monday in the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.

Here is the agenda:

Opening flag salute. Invocation. Call meeting to order and record members present. Guest speaker-Michael Culwell, KTC Campus director, partner school update report. Principal reports: Keli Cartwright, Jeremy Dyer, Grant Ralls. Superintendent report: Ed Wilson Consent items. Approve or disapprove 2022-2023 estimate of needs and 2021-2022 financial statements from Kerry J. Patten, CPA. Approve or disapprove Title 1 Parent Involvement board policies: EHBDB & EHBDB-R (This is only a formality to comply with the SDE having the board approve the policies yearly). No changes have been made by the district. Approve or disapprove college remediation report, ACT college report and first-time college attendance report. Approve or disapprove student drop out report. Approve or disapprove board policies: GFK (new 2022); disciplinary action for misue of school bathrooms and changing policies; EGG—prohibition of race and sex discrimination in curriculum and complaint process; EGC-E—prohibition of race and sex discrimination in curriculum and complaint process form. Approve or disapprove House bill 1775 guidance. Approve or disapprove telemedicine services agreement between EOMC and Heavener Schools. Approve or disapprove surplus property items.

16.Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following positions for 2022-2023: OS 307 (B)(1)

Temporary food service worker

Part-time athletic assistant: Todd Vickers, football

Federal programs after school tutors