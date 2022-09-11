The calendar of events for this week

LeFlore County calendar 9-12-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Jerry Arlen Ford

High school softball: LCT

High school baseball: Wister at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Bokoshe

Heavener Lions Club meet 5 p.m. Western Sizzlin’

School boards meet

Tuesday

Memorial service for George Melvin Statham

Graveside service for Cassie Womack

High school softball: LCT

High school baseball: Howe at Buffalo Valley; Oktaha at Wister; Bokoshe at Crowder

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school softball: LCT; Talihina at Keota

High school baseball: McCurtain at Howe; Wister at Rattan Tournament; Bokoshe at Schulter

HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.

Friday

High school softball: Whitesboro at Firelake Festival

High school baseball: Howe at Cameron; Wister at Rattan Tournament;

High school football: Poteau at Chandler; Panama at Wilburton; Muldrow at Spiro; Pocola at Mena.