The calendar of events for this week
LeFlore County calendar 9-12-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Jerry Arlen Ford
High school softball: LCT
High school baseball: Wister at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Bokoshe
Heavener Lions Club meet 5 p.m. Western Sizzlin’
School boards meet
Tuesday
Memorial service for George Melvin Statham
Graveside service for Cassie Womack
High school softball: LCT
High school baseball: Howe at Buffalo Valley; Oktaha at Wister; Bokoshe at Crowder
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school softball: LCT; Talihina at Keota
High school baseball: McCurtain at Howe; Wister at Rattan Tournament; Bokoshe at Schulter
HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.
Friday
High school softball: Whitesboro at Firelake Festival
High school baseball: Howe at Cameron; Wister at Rattan Tournament;
High school football: Poteau at Chandler; Panama at Wilburton; Muldrow at Spiro; Pocola at Mena.