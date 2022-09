SPIRO – Graveside service for Cassie Womack, 35 of Spiro is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Spiro, with Brother Kane Riggs officiating. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.

She was born April 6, 1987 in Plantation, Florida, and passed away Sept. 7, 2022 in Spiro.

