LeFlore County weather 9-11-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies early with skies clearing later in the day for Sunday.

The high will be 81 degrees with a low of 51 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:58 a.m. Sunset is 7:3 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 10 are a high of 88, and a low of 62. Records for the date were a high of 97 in 2000 and a low of 50 in 1997.

Last year on this date, the high was 94, with a low of 69.

Saturday’s high was 91. The low was 63.

