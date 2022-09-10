Wolves win

By CRAIG HALL

679.

That was how many days, give or take a few, since Heavener’s football team last won a game.

A lot of things changed since that night when Heavener won at Pocola, 49-28, Oct. 30, 2022, behind a monster game by Ryan Moore. Since that win, Heavener had lost 13-straight games, got a new coach in Jeff Broyles, coaching staff and almost all new players. There had been a continuing pandemic and a new president.

On a night with a full moon shining overhead, Broyles had challenged his offensive line prior to Friday’s game with one of Heavener’s oldest rivals in Hartshorne. Those players responded in a huge way, paving the way for Heavener’s running backs to rush for 453 yards, despite playing without their starting quarterback Dalton Semore, who came into the game as one of the leading passers in the state.

In their home opener, P.J. Riddley ran for 251 yards on 27 carries and Jaxon Armstrong added 193, mostly from quarterback in the wildcat formation. Heavener did not throw much on this night, instead, going with a running game that Hartshorne could not stop.

All of that added up to a 47-32 win over the Miners, which had won 11-straight games over Heavener dating back to a 27-0 loss to the Wolves in 2004.

It was the first time in recent memory Heavener did not punt an offense or had a turnover. The Wolves did force three turnovers, interceptions by Riddley and Armstrong, along with a fumble recovered by freshman Jerami Casteel for a touchdown.

Armstrong scored three times, including runs of over 60 twice while Riddley added a pair of scores.

Hartshorne also had success moving the ball and stayed even with Heavener until the Wolves pulled away and the Miners could not match the constant big plays.

Heavener finishes the non-district part of its schedule at 1-2. The Wolves have a bye next week before opening district play in two weeks at Valliant.

After the earlier losses to Pocola and Central Sallisaw, Broyles talked about how important for the Wolves to get a win and what this will mean to their confidence. He also has frequently discussed how important it was to the community as Heavener had not made the playoffs since 2011.

For one night, at least, Heavener did not look anything like those previous teams that had been part of a difficult decade that started with a move up to Class 3A that almost destroyed the program. Now, numbers are improving in the younger grades and the Wolves are employing one of the best offenses in school history, passing and now running the ball.

