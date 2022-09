POTEAU – Funeral service for Jerry Arlen Ford, 88, is 2 p.m. Monday at Seventh Day Church of God in Wister.

Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Sept. 8, 2022 and was born Sept. 11, 1933 in Poteau to Burt and Edith Ford.

See the whole story on Saturday’s newsletter.