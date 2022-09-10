Oklahoma prep football scores 9-9-2022

Alma, Ark. 36, Pryor 27

Antlers 24, Coalgate 21

Ardmore 28, Shawnee 14

Barnsdall 44, Summit Christian 42

Bethany 42, Woodward 14

Bixby 67, Sand Springs 3

Broken Bow 21, Idabel 20

Burns Flat-Dill City 64, Cordell 0

Caney Valley 38, Wyandotte 0

Canton 62, Sharon-Mutual 14

Capitol Hill 14, OKC U.S. Grant 7

Casady 38, Crooked Oak 25

Cascia Hall 28, Berryhill 21

Cashion 36, Thomas Fay Custer 14

Central 42, Okmulgee 8

Chandler 23, Bristow 16

Checotah 39, Haskell 29

Chelsea 50, Nowata 20

Choctaw 46, Westmoore 20

Clinton 28, Heritage Hall 7

Collinsville 63, Skiatook 20

Columbus, Kan. 47, Afton 7

Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 0

Covington-Douglas 26, Ringwood 12

Crescent 18, Morrison 7

Crossings Christian School 22, Community Christian 7

Cyril 36, Mountain View-Gotebo 12

Deer Creek 24, Mustang 21

Del City 41, Midwest City 0

Dibble 8, Little Axe 7

Edmond Memorial 42, Edmond North 21

Elgin 27, Cache 0

Elk City 37, Canadian 36

Fairview 60, Alva 28

Frederick 49, Hobart 14

Gore 55, Mounds 21

Grandfield 60, Fox 0

Grove 49, Jay 6

Guthrie 54, Duncan 7

Hackett, Ark. 40, Panama 16

Harrah 49, Western Heights 6

Healdton 24, Snyder 16

Heavener 47, Hartshorne 32

Hilldale 61, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 7

Holdenville 20, Meeker 14

Hollis 8, Velma-Alma 6

Hominy 27, Pawhuska 22

Hooker 50, Watonga 0

Hugo 45, Kingston 27

Kansas 49, Fairland 6

Ketchum 34, Liberty 0

Kingfisher 56, Chisholm 6

Lawton 51, MacArthur 26

Lincoln Christian 42, Vian 0

Madill 46, Dickson 0

Mangum 35, Rush Springs 34

Mannford 35, Cleveland 7

Marlow 62, Comanche 0

Maud 58, Strother 8

McAlester 34, Ada 0

McGuinness 35, Bishop Kelley 6

McLoud 21, Bethel 7

Medford 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0

Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31

Miami 34, Inola 7

Minco 53, Apache 20

Muldrow 38, Sallisaw 17

Muskogee 35, Carl Albert 28

Newcastle 30, Plainview 13

Norman North 28, Edmond Santa Fe 20

OKC Southeast 46, OKC Classen Adv. 0

Oklahoma Bible 60, Yale 14

Oklahoma Christian School 38, Luther 20

Owasso 27, Broken Arrow 26

Pauls Valley 45, Purcell 27

Piedmont 28, Blanchard 13

Porter Consolidated 27, Hulbert 0

Prague 62, North Rock Creek 12

Putnam City 37, Putnam West 8

Quapaw 29, Galena, Kan. 22

Regent Prep 42, Davenport 0

Rejoice Christian School 70, Beggs 16

Ryan 32, Wilson 26

Salina 34, Chouteau-Mazie 28

Sapulpa 27, Bartlesville 21

Savanna 26, Canadian 0

Shiloh Christian, Ark. 72, Victory Christian 33

Sperry 34, Glenpool 7

Spiro 35, Pocola 8

Stigler 52, Blackwell 0

Stillwater 55, Yukon 9

Stilwell 36, Keys (Park Hill) 16

Stratford 49, Allen 7

Sulphur 21, Davis 6

Tecumseh 34, Seminole 8

Timberlake 46, Waukomis 0

Tipton 52, Central High 14

Tonkawa 59, Perry 6

Tulsa Edison 43, Memorial 7

Tulsa Rogers 30, Durant 6

Turpin 51, Boise City 6

Union 38, Jenks 3

Verdigris 47, Catoosa 14

Vinita 44, Dewey 6

Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3

Walters 28, Sayre 20

Warner 28, Central Sallisaw 7

Washington 33, Jones 14

Wayne 55, Lexington 16

Weatherford 20, El Reno 19

Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8

Welch 54, Life Christian 0

Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, Claremore Christian 8

Wheeler, Texas 24, Guymon 22

Wynnewood 60, Tishomingo 30

