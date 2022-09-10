Oklahoma prep football scores 9-9-2022
Alma, Ark. 36, Pryor 27
Antlers 24, Coalgate 21
Ardmore 28, Shawnee 14
Barnsdall 44, Summit Christian 42
Bethany 42, Woodward 14
Bixby 67, Sand Springs 3
Broken Bow 21, Idabel 20
Burns Flat-Dill City 64, Cordell 0
Caney Valley 38, Wyandotte 0
Canton 62, Sharon-Mutual 14
Capitol Hill 14, OKC U.S. Grant 7
Casady 38, Crooked Oak 25
Cascia Hall 28, Berryhill 21
Cashion 36, Thomas Fay Custer 14
Central 42, Okmulgee 8
Chandler 23, Bristow 16
Checotah 39, Haskell 29
Chelsea 50, Nowata 20
Choctaw 46, Westmoore 20
Clinton 28, Heritage Hall 7
Collinsville 63, Skiatook 20
Columbus, Kan. 47, Afton 7
Commerce 28, Oklahoma Union 0
Covington-Douglas 26, Ringwood 12
Crescent 18, Morrison 7
Crossings Christian School 22, Community Christian 7
Cyril 36, Mountain View-Gotebo 12
Deer Creek 24, Mustang 21
Del City 41, Midwest City 0
Dibble 8, Little Axe 7
Edmond Memorial 42, Edmond North 21
Elgin 27, Cache 0
Elk City 37, Canadian 36
Fairview 60, Alva 28
Frederick 49, Hobart 14
Gore 55, Mounds 21
Grandfield 60, Fox 0
Grove 49, Jay 6
Guthrie 54, Duncan 7
Hackett, Ark. 40, Panama 16
Harrah 49, Western Heights 6
Healdton 24, Snyder 16
Heavener 47, Hartshorne 32
Hilldale 61, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 7
Holdenville 20, Meeker 14
Hollis 8, Velma-Alma 6
Hominy 27, Pawhuska 22
Hooker 50, Watonga 0
Hugo 45, Kingston 27
Kansas 49, Fairland 6
Ketchum 34, Liberty 0
Kingfisher 56, Chisholm 6
Lawton 51, MacArthur 26
Lincoln Christian 42, Vian 0
Madill 46, Dickson 0
Mangum 35, Rush Springs 34
Mannford 35, Cleveland 7
Marlow 62, Comanche 0
Maud 58, Strother 8
McAlester 34, Ada 0
McGuinness 35, Bishop Kelley 6
McLoud 21, Bethel 7
Medford 46, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31
Miami 34, Inola 7
Minco 53, Apache 20
Muldrow 38, Sallisaw 17
Muskogee 35, Carl Albert 28
Newcastle 30, Plainview 13
Norman North 28, Edmond Santa Fe 20
OKC Southeast 46, OKC Classen Adv. 0
Oklahoma Bible 60, Yale 14
Oklahoma Christian School 38, Luther 20
Owasso 27, Broken Arrow 26
Pauls Valley 45, Purcell 27
Piedmont 28, Blanchard 13
Porter Consolidated 27, Hulbert 0
Prague 62, North Rock Creek 12
Putnam City 37, Putnam West 8
Quapaw 29, Galena, Kan. 22
Regent Prep 42, Davenport 0
Rejoice Christian School 70, Beggs 16
Ryan 32, Wilson 26
Salina 34, Chouteau-Mazie 28
Sapulpa 27, Bartlesville 21
Savanna 26, Canadian 0
Shiloh Christian, Ark. 72, Victory Christian 33
Sperry 34, Glenpool 7
Spiro 35, Pocola 8
Stigler 52, Blackwell 0
Stillwater 55, Yukon 9
Stilwell 36, Keys (Park Hill) 16
Stratford 49, Allen 7
Sulphur 21, Davis 6
Tecumseh 34, Seminole 8
Timberlake 46, Waukomis 0
Tipton 52, Central High 14
Tonkawa 59, Perry 6
Tulsa Edison 43, Memorial 7
Tulsa Rogers 30, Durant 6
Turpin 51, Boise City 6
Union 38, Jenks 3
Verdigris 47, Catoosa 14
Vinita 44, Dewey 6
Wagoner 43, Tahlequah 3
Walters 28, Sayre 20
Warner 28, Central Sallisaw 7
Washington 33, Jones 14
Wayne 55, Lexington 16
Weatherford 20, El Reno 19
Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8
Welch 54, Life Christian 0
Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 54, Claremore Christian 8
Wheeler, Texas 24, Guymon 22
Wynnewood 60, Tishomingo 30
