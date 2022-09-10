Most county teams struggle in Week 2

Week Two of the 2022 football season was not an especially good one for LeFlore County teams.

County teams only posted two wins as Heavener defeated Hartshorne, 47-32, see STORY and Spiro knocked off Pocola, 35-8, to once again rule football in the northern part of the county.

Poteau lost its home opener to Metro Christian, 35-31, Panama was hammered by Hackett on the road, 40-16, and Arkoma fell to Webbers Falls, 54-6.

In Week 3 games next week, Heavener (1-2) has a bye before starting district play in two weeks at Valliant, Poteau (1-1) will try to rebound at Chandler; Panama (0-2) seeks its first win at Wilburton; Muldrow goes to Spiro (2-0); and Pocola (2-1) will try to get back on the winning track in a difficult road game at Mena.

Get the Ledger’s free daily updates and breaking news alerts by text. Text LEDGER to (844) 673-0508 and never miss a story.