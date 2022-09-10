LeFlore County weather 9-10-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast calls for clear skies and warm temperatures again Saturday.

The high will be 89 degrees with a low of 64 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m. Sunset is 7:32 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 10 are a high of 88, and a low of 62. Records for the date were a high of 97 in 2000 and a low of 50 in 1997.

Last year on this date, the high was 93, with a low of 64.

Friday’s high was 89. The low was 59, the first time the temperatures had dropped into the 50s since June 29.

