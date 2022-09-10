 Skip to content

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 9-9-2022

LeFlore County sports scores from Friday.

Football

Heavener 47, Hartshorne 32

Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31

Spiro 35, Pocola 8

Hackett 40, Panama 16

Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8

Fast pitch softball

Heavener 7, Atoka 1

Cameron 7, LeFlore 6

Cameron 7, Pittsburg 5

Pittsburg 11, LeFlore 5

Colcord 14, Panama 4

Dibble 4, Poteau 2

Tishomingo 3, Poteau 0

Spiro 3, Muldrow 2

Roland 9, Talihina 1

Vian 7, Talihina 0

Oktaha 9, Wister 1

Fall baseball

Smithville 6, Cameron 5

Howe 10, Fort Towson 4

Howe 11, Battiest 1

LeFlore 10, Kinta 3

Rattan 12, Wister 3

To add scores or information, text (918) 626-1215.

