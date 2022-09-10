| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 9-9-2022
LeFlore County sports scores from Friday.
Football
Heavener 47, Hartshorne 32
Metro Christian 35, Poteau 31
Spiro 35, Pocola 8
Hackett 40, Panama 16
Webbers Falls 54, Arkoma 8
Fast pitch softball
Heavener 7, Atoka 1
Cameron 7, LeFlore 6
Cameron 7, Pittsburg 5
Pittsburg 11, LeFlore 5
Colcord 14, Panama 4
Dibble 4, Poteau 2
Tishomingo 3, Poteau 0
Spiro 3, Muldrow 2
Roland 9, Talihina 1
Vian 7, Talihina 0
Oktaha 9, Wister 1
Fall baseball
Smithville 6, Cameron 5
Howe 10, Fort Towson 4
Howe 11, Battiest 1
LeFlore 10, Kinta 3
Rattan 12, Wister 3
To add scores or information, text (918) 626-1215.