Lady Wolves whip Wampus Cats

ATOKA – Heavener’s girls rallied over the final three innings to break a tie and defeat Atoka, 7-1 in District 3A-8 play here Friday.

The Lady Wolves are 8-9 overall and 4-5 in district play. Atoka is 9-23 and 2-8. Heavener plays LeFlore at 4 p.m. Monday in Poteau at the PARC as the LeFlore County Tournament starts.

Kinley Brand was the winning pitcher for Heavener. She pitched all seven innings, allowing only three hits and the one earned run with four strikeouts and two walks.

Brand also went 3-5 batting, Gracie Morrison was 3-5 with two runs, Addley McAlester went 3-4 with two RBI and a run, Cayleigh McGee had a 2-4 game with a run and Ava Cartwright was 2-5 with a RBI and a run.

Heavener 7, Atoka 1

HHS 0 1 0 0 2 2 2—7 15 1

AHS 0 0 0 1 0 0 0—1 3 2

Text us (844) 673-0508. Use the keyword of LEDGER to get our daily updates and breaking news alerts.