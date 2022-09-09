LeFlore County weather 9-9-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast calls for clear skies and warm temperatures again Thursday.

The high will be 89 degrees with a low of 60 degrees. For kickoff at tonight’s game, clear skies and a temperature of 82 are expected for 7 p.m.

Sunrise is at 6:57 a.m. Sunset is 7:33 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 9 are a high of 88, and a low of 62. Records for the date were a high of 103 in 1998 and a low of 55 in 1988.

Last year on this date, the high was 91, with a low of 62.

Thursday’s high was 89. The low was 61.

