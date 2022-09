By Craig Hall

LeFlore County sports scores for Thursday.

Fast pitch softball

Valliant 4, Heavener 2

Oktaha 9, Howe 7

Muldrow 16, Panama 0

Pocola 10, Checotah 2

Pocola 10, Sallisaw 0

Whitesboro 6, Pittsburg 2

Fall baseball

Cameron 14, Kinta 2

LeFlore 10, McCurtain 5

Smithville 11, McCurtain 4

Buffalo Valley 2, Spiro 0

To add scores or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 626-1215.