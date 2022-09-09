LeFlore County softball roundup 9-8-2022



Heavener made a run late, but could never catch up to Valliant in a 4-2 loss Thursday evening.

Heavener is 7-9 overall, 3-5 in District 3A-8 play. Valliant improves to 16-5 and 9-2 in the district. The Lady Wolves are scheduled to visit Atoka Friday in another district game.

SILO – Poteau split a pair of games in the Silo Festival Thursday, losing to the hosts, 8-3, before downing Washington’s junior varsity, 4-2.

Poteau is scheduled to play Dibble and Tishomingo as the Festival continues Friday.

MORRIS – Pocola cruised to a pair of wins in the Morris Tournament Thursday, defeating Checotah, 10-2, and Sallisaw, 10-0.

The Lady Indians are scheduled to play Stilwell Friday.

