LeFlore County calendar 9-9-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Friday
Memorial service for Marty Ellis Sr.
High school softball: Heavener at Atoka; Pocola at Morris Tournament; Whitesboro at McCurtain
High school baseball: Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe and Whitesboro at Cameron Tournament; Rattan at Wister
High school football: Hartshorne at Heavener; Metro Christian at Poteau; Panama at Hackett; Pocola at Spiro; Arkoma at Webbers Falls
Saturday
Heavener Wolf Pups at Waldron 6 p.m.
High school baseball: Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe, Whitesboro at Cameron Tournament; Pocola at Morris Tournament
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school softball: LCT
High school baseball: Wister at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Bokoshe
Heavener Lions Club meet 5 p.m. Western Sizzlin’
School boards meet
Tuesday
Memorial service for George Melvin Statham
High school softball: LCT
High school baseball: Howe at Buffalo Valley; Oktaha at Wister; Bokoshe at Crowder
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school softball: LCT; Talihina at Keota
High school baseball: McCurtain at Howe; Wister at Rattan Tournament; Bokoshe at Schulter
HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.
Text us (844) 673-0508. Use the keyword of LEDGER to get our daily updates and breaking news alerts.