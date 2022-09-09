LeFlore County calendar 9-9-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Friday

Memorial service for Marty Ellis Sr.

High school softball: Heavener at Atoka; Pocola at Morris Tournament; Whitesboro at McCurtain

High school baseball: Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe and Whitesboro at Cameron Tournament; Rattan at Wister

High school football: Hartshorne at Heavener; Metro Christian at Poteau; Panama at Hackett; Pocola at Spiro; Arkoma at Webbers Falls

Saturday

Heavener Wolf Pups at Waldron 6 p.m.

High school baseball: Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe, Whitesboro at Cameron Tournament; Pocola at Morris Tournament

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school softball: LCT

High school baseball: Wister at LeFlore; Whitesboro at Bokoshe

Heavener Lions Club meet 5 p.m. Western Sizzlin’

School boards meet

Tuesday

Memorial service for George Melvin Statham

High school softball: LCT

High school baseball: Howe at Buffalo Valley; Oktaha at Wister; Bokoshe at Crowder

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school softball: LCT; Talihina at Keota

High school baseball: McCurtain at Howe; Wister at Rattan Tournament; Bokoshe at Schulter

HUA, City Council meet 6 p.m.

Text us (844) 673-0508. Use the keyword of LEDGER to get our daily updates and breaking news alerts.