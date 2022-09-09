Busy night for county teams Friday

By CRAIG HALL

All seven LeFlore County football teams will be in action Friday night on the same night for the first time this season.

Heavener and Hartshorne renew an old rivalry in the Wolves’ home opener at Harvey Stadium. Heavener is 0-2 while Hartshorne is 1-0 after defeating Wilburton last week.

Poteau, 1-0 and ranked second in the 4A poll this week, is back in action as the Pirates play at home for the first time when they host Metro Christian, which is also 1-0. Poteau had a bye last week over beating Bishop Kelley, 24-6 in the opener two weeks ago.

There will be a matchup of LeFlore County teams as Pocola (2-0) visits Spiro (1-0) with both teams looking to stay perfect.

Panama (0-1) will try to break into the win column when the Razorbacks visit Hackett, Arkansas, which lost to Pocola last week.

The final game has Arkoma (1-0) traveling to Webbers Falls (1-1)



Last week, Heavener came up just short against Central Sallisaw, losing 35-33, in an offensive slugfest, Pocola improved to 2-0 with an impressive 28-6 win at Hackett, Arkansas, and Arkoma opened with a 44-28 win over Midway.

Spiro defeated Panama, 13-0, Thursday night while Poteau had a bye.

The Wolves’ game against Central was a thriller. Despite falling into an early 15-0 hole, Heavener got a pair of touchdown receptions each from Jackson Clubb and Jaxon Armstrong and eventually took the lead for the first time on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Semore to Armstrong with 4:39 left.

Heavener got the ball back and nearly sealed the win, coming up short on a 4th-and-1 with 1:50, leaving Central time to use a big pass play on third-and-long, plus a touchdown run with 34 seconds left to get the winning touchdown.

“We’re still learning how to win and we haven’t done it yet,” said Coach Jeff Broyles. “We knew this was going to be a process. But they are coming along quicker than we thought. We’re getting close, we just have to find a way to get over the hump.”

The Wolves’ offense got off to a little slower start against Central than during the opener at Pocola two weeks ago, but the Wolves were hard to slow down after the early as Semore completed 17-29 passes for 300 yards. Armstrong had 8 catches for 197 yards.

Heavener’s rushing attack also showed some improvement as P.J. Riddley had a good night carrying the ball.

Hartshorne is a concern, as usual, according to Broyles.

“This is a typical Hartshorne team,” he said. “They are kind of rough and tough and that is a concern of ours.”

The Hartshorne at Heavener game will be streamed on the Ledger’s Facebook page and on the YouTube channel

If you are at one of the county football games Friday night, please text your scores to (918) 649-4712.