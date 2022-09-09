Bible verse 9-9-2022 By Craig Hall | September 9, 2022 | 0 Teach the older men to be temperate, worthy of respect, self-controlled, and sound in faith, in love, and in endurance. —Titus 2:2 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts LeFlore County calendar 9-8-2022 September 8, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 9-8-2022 September 8, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School cafeteria menu 9-8-2022 September 8, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 9-8-2022 September 8, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 9-7-2022 September 7, 2022 | No Comments »