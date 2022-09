By DAVID SEELEY

The Poteau Daily News

Arkoma Police Department Chief John Buszek and two other officers resigned their jobs Wednesday morning as they submitted their resignations.

“They turned in their resignations and are no longer with the city,” said Arkoma City Manager Greg Buckley, who said there is no current plans to try to rehire Buszek and the other resigning officers.

See the whole story on Friday’s daily newsletter.