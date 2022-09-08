LeFlore County weather 9-8-2022

The LeFlore County weather forecast calls for clear skies and warm temperatures for Thursday.

The high will be 89 degrees with a low of 61 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:56 a.m. Sunset is 7:35 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 8 are a high of 89, and a low of 63. Records for the date were a high of 103 in 1998 and a low of 55 in 1988.

Last year on this date, the high was 90, with a low of 57.

Wednesday’s high was 90. The low was 63.

