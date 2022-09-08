LeFlore County calendar 9-8-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area.
Thursday
Blood drive First Baptist Church of Heavener Fellowship Hall noon to 6 p.m.
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school softball: Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Oktaha; Talihina at Central Tournament; Pocola at Morris Tournament; Whitesboro, Varnum at Pittsburg
High school baseball: Bokoshe, Cameron,, Howe and Whitesboro at Cameron Tournament.
See the calendar for the next week on Thursday’s newsletter.