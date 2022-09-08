LeFlore County calendar 9-8-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Thursday

Blood drive First Baptist Church of Heavener Fellowship Hall noon to 6 p.m.

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school softball: Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Oktaha; Talihina at Central Tournament; Pocola at Morris Tournament; Whitesboro, Varnum at Pittsburg

High school baseball: Bokoshe, Cameron,, Howe and Whitesboro at Cameron Tournament.

