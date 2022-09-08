Ledger to live stream Heavener, Valliant game

The Heavener Ledger will live stream Heavener’s home softball game with Valliant at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The game can be seen on our Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/CraigHall2021 and the Ledger’s Facebook page. The broadcasts are brought to you by the Ledger at no charge. All we ask is you please share with anybody you think might be interested.

Text us (844) 673-0508. Use the keyword of LEDGER to get our daily updates and breaking news alerts.