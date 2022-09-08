Ledger blog 9-8-2022

By CRAIG HALL

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

This is the 251st day of the year. There are only 114 days left in 2022.

Today’s Bible verse: For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Romans 10:13

In the Heavener school menu for Thursday,

Breakfast

Breakfast bars/toast

Lunch

Hamburgers

In today’s weather forecast, The LeFlore County weather forecast calls for clear skies and warm temperatures for Thursday.

The high will be 89 degrees with a low of 61 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:56 a.m. Sunset is 7:35 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 8 are a high of 89, and a low of 63. Records for the date were a high of 103 in 1998 and a low of 55 in 1988.

Last year on this date, the high was 90, with a low of 57.

Wednesday’s high was 90. The low was 63.

On the calendar of events for today, there is a blood drive at the First Baptist Church of Heavener Fellowship Hall noon to 6 p.m.

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school softball: Valliant at Heavener; Howe at Oktaha; Talihina at Central Tournament; Pocola at Morris Tournament; Whitesboro, Varnum at Pittsburg

High school baseball: Bokoshe, Cameron, Howe and Whitesboro at Cameron Tournament.

The Ledger will live stream Heavener’s softball game with Valliant at 5 p.m. on our YouTube page and also the Heavener Ledger Facebook page.

In other top stories for today, a gunman who livestreamed himself driving around Memphis shooting at people, killing four and wounding three others in seemingly random attacks, was finally arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said early Thursday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million, an announcement that came as he gathered allies to renew their commitment to military support “for the long haul.”

In Oklahoma news, civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of three transgender Oklahoma schoolchildren, arguing the state’s new law requiring students use only the bathroom of the sex listed on their birth certificate is unconstitutional.

In this week’s Oklahoma prep football poll, Poteau remained second in Class 4A behind Tuttle. The Pirates host Metro Christian Friday.

On this date in history, in 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.

In 1565, a Spanish expedition established the first permanent European settlement in North America at present-day St. Augustine, Florida.

In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.

In 1941, the 900-day Siege of Leningrad by German forces began during World War II.

In 1943, during World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower announced Italy’s surrender; Nazi Germany denounced Italy’s decision as a cowardly act.

In 1951, a peace treaty with Japan was signed by 49 nations in San Francisco.

In 1985, Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds tied Ty Cobb’s career record for hits, singling for hit number 4,191 during a game against the Cubs in Chicago.

In 1986, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” began the first of 25 seasons in national syndication.

