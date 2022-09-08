Heavener School cafeteria menu 9-8-2022 By Craig Hall | September 8, 2022 | 0 The Heavener School menu for Thursday: Breakfast Breakfast bars/toast Lunch Hamburgers Text us (844) 673-0508. Use the keyword of LEDGER to get our daily updates and breaking news alerts. Posted in Other Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Bible verse 9-8-2022 September 8, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 9-7-2022 September 7, 2022 | No Comments » Heavener School cafeteria menu 9-7-2022 September 7, 2022 | No Comments » Bible verse 9-7-2022 September 7, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 9-6-2022 September 6, 2022 | No Comments »