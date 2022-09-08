Area fishing report 9-7-2022

This week’s area fishing report

Broken Bow: September 4. Elevation is 8 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 86°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: September 2. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, docks, rocks, and weed beds. White bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, and spoons around flats and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad, shad, and sunfish around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: September 2. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 90°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: September 4. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around inlet, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

McGee Creek: September 2. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, spotted, and white bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around main lake, points, rocks, and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, sunfish, and worms around creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: September 2. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 84°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and topwater lures around coves and points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: September 2. Elevation is normal, water temperature 82°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, creek channels, points, rocks, tailwater, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grass hoppers, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, shorelines, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, main lake, points, rocks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: September 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, sassy shad, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, rocks, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and dough bait around creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: September 4. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, jigs, small lures around flats, main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around coves, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

