Poteau to supply body cams

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – Poteau City Council members took steps toward supplying the Police Department with body cameras during Tuesday night’s September meeting.

The council voted to approve a grant through the District Attorneys Council’s Justice Assistance Grant -Local Law Enforcement program.

Chief Billy Hooper said the grant would total about $10,000 and the department would seek a matching grant from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, which would provide cameras for most of the officers.

See the whole story on Wednesday’s daily newsletter.