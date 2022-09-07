| logout
Poteau to supply body cams
By KEN MILAM
POTEAU – Poteau City Council members took steps toward supplying the Police Department with body cameras during Tuesday night’s September meeting.
The council voted to approve a grant through the District Attorneys Council’s Justice Assistance Grant -Local Law Enforcement program.
Chief Billy Hooper said the grant would total about $10,000 and the department would seek a matching grant from the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, which would provide cameras for most of the officers.
