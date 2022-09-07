LeFlore County weather 9-7-2022

Partly cloudy skies and warm Wednesday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 90 degrees with a low of 62 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:55 a.m. Sunset is 7:36 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 67 are a high of 89, and a low of 63. Records for the date were a high of 102 in 1998 and a low of 53 in 1988.

Last year on this date, the high was 94, with a low of 68.

Tuesday’s high was 91. The low was 67.

