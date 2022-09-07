LeFlore County softball roundup 9-6-2022

ANTLERS – Heavener split a pair of fast pitch softball games in a three-way here Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves won the opener, 12-2, over Antlers in a district game, avenging a 12-5 loss at home to the Lady Bearcats on Aug. 29, before dropping the second game to Durant, 3-0.

Heavener is 7-8 overall and 3-4 in district play and hosts Valliant in another district game 5 p.m. Thursday.

MULDROW – Poteau improved to 12-4 with a 10-7 win at Muldrow Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates are scheduled to play in the Silo Festival later this week.

Poteau trailed 7-4 before scoring two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to get the win.

CHOUTEAU – Pocola bounced back from its first loss of the year Monday, with a convincing 15-1 win at Chouteau Tuesday.

The Lady Indians are 21-1 and play in the Morris Tournament starting Thursday.

