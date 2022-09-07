LeFlore County scoreboard 9-6-2022

LeFlore County sports scores for Tuesday:

Fast pitch softball

Heavener 12, Antlers 2

Durant 3, Heavener 0

Howe 14, Panama 1

LeFlore 10, McCurtain 2

Pocola 15, Chouteau `

Poteau 10, Muldrow 7

Sequoyah-Tahlequah 2, Spiro 1

Sequoyah-Tahlequah 6, Spiro 1

Smithville 19, Talihina 3

Rattan 7, Whitesboro 0

Rattan 10, Whitesboro 0

Red Oak 10, Wister 0

Fall baseball

Howe 15, LeFlore 6

Oktaha 5, Howe 4

Oktaha 16, LeFlore 1

Wister 3, Caney 0

