LeFlore County scoreboard 9-6-2022
LeFlore County sports scores for Tuesday:
Fast pitch softball
Heavener 12, Antlers 2
Durant 3, Heavener 0
Howe 14, Panama 1
LeFlore 10, McCurtain 2
Pocola 15, Chouteau `
Poteau 10, Muldrow 7
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 2, Spiro 1
Sequoyah-Tahlequah 6, Spiro 1
Smithville 19, Talihina 3
Rattan 7, Whitesboro 0
Rattan 10, Whitesboro 0
Red Oak 10, Wister 0
Fall baseball
Howe 15, LeFlore 6
Oktaha 5, Howe 4
Oktaha 16, LeFlore 1
Wister 3, Caney 0
