Service set for James Daniel

POTEAU – Funeral service for James C. Daniel, Sr., 75 of Poteau is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Springhill Baptist Church in Monroe with Reverend Jim Crouch and Reverend Tommy Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Monroe, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was born Feb. 1, 1947 in Monroe to Pervie Rosetta (Mitchell) Daniel and Alvin Daniel and passed away Sept. 2, 2022 in Poteau.

Survivors include his wife, Lois Vinson, of the home; sons Jim Daniel and wife Kim of Sachse, Texas, Heath Walker of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Shawn Walker of Greenwood, Arkansas; daughters Sonja Ray and husband Steven of Madill, and Michelle Fredrickson and husband David of Poteau; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and brothers Stan Daniel and Steve Daniel.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Pervie Daniel; sisters Ella Lee Bowles and Nancy Loraine Wood; and granddaughter, Ashley Walker.