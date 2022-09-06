LeFlore County weather 9-6-2022

Mostly clear skies with some clouds and a chance of showers during the afternoon Tuesday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 89 degrees with a low of 67 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:54 a.m. Sunset is 7:37 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 6 are a high of 89, and a low of 64. Records for the date were a high of 109 in 1998 and a low of 49 in 1997.

Last year on this date, the high was 92, with a low of 65.

Monday’s high was 90. The low was 67. A total of .01 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 1.47 inches. Average rainfall for September is 4.38 inches.

