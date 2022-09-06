LeFlore County calendar 9-6-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Tuesday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Doug Atkins
High school softball: Heavener, Durant JV at Antlers; Panama at Howe; Poteau at Muldrow; Quinton at Cameron; Pocola at Chouteau; Rattan at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Howe, Oktaha at LeFlore; Caney at Wister; Braggs at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Indianola
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simons
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
City of Poteau meetings
See the calendar for the next week on Tuesday’s newsletter.
Text us (844) 673-0508. Use the keyword of LEDGER to get our daily updates and breaking news alerts.