LeFlore County calendar 9-6-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area.

Tuesday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Doug Atkins

High school softball: Heavener, Durant JV at Antlers; Panama at Howe; Poteau at Muldrow; Quinton at Cameron; Pocola at Chouteau; Rattan at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Howe, Oktaha at LeFlore; Caney at Wister; Braggs at Bokoshe; Whitesboro at Indianola

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simons

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

City of Poteau meetings

See the calendar for the next week on Tuesday’s newsletter.

