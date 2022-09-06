Howe girls hold off Pocola for win

By CRAIG HALL

HOWE – Howe knocked off Pocola, 4-3, Monday afternoon in a matchup between the top two seeds in the upcoming LeFlore County Tournament.

Howe improved to 17-7 and hosts Panama Tuesday. The loss was Pocola’s first loss of the year and drops the Lady Indians to 20-1. Pocola hosts Chouteau Tuesday.

The game was the first one between the two LeFlore County powers this year. They play again Sept. 20 at Pocola and could meet again in the county tournament if the seeds play out like expected.

Howe freshman Kaydynce Delt held the Pocola bats in check most of the game. She went all seven innings and allowed six hits and three runs, all earned, while striking out seven and walking four. Pocola was shut out until scoring twice in the sixth and threatened in the seventh before Howe got out of the jam.

The Lady Lions scored one run in the bottom of the first then struck for three runs in the bottom of the fifth with the biggest hit a home run by Ashlyn Dalton, who finished 2-3 with the home run, a RBI and a run. Karsyn Nye also had a big day batting for Howe, hitting two doubles and going 2-2 with a RBI and a run and Gracie Lute also doubled while going 1-2 with a RBI and a run.

Allyssa Parker took the loss for Pocola. She pitched six innings, giving up eight hits and four runs, three earned, while striking out six and walking a pair.

Parker was 2-4 at the plate with a RBI and a run and Kail Chitwood doubled while going 1-4.

Howe 4, Pocola 3

PHS 0 0 0 0 0 2 1—3 6 2

HHS 1 0 0 0 3 0 x—4 8 0

