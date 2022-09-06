Graveside service for Randy Bobbitt

MENA, Ark. – Randy Dean Bobbitt, 75, of Mena, Arkansas passed away Friday in his home.

Graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Clarks Chapel Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home of Greenwood.

He was retired from Fort Chaffee and a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by one son, Clayton Bobbitt of Cameron; one brother, R.B. Bobbitt of Greenwood; one sister, Sue Howbert, of Broken Arrow; and two grandchildren Avery and Aaron Bobbitt.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bobbitt.

