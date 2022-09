Commissioners’ agenda 9-6-2022

POTEAU–The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

AGENDA:

* CALL TO ORDER. * MINUTES OF PREVIOUS MEETING(S).

* PURCHASE ORDERS/PAYROLL (SEE ATTACHED LIST TO BE PRESENTED FOR PAYMENT). * BONDS * MONTHLY FEE REPORTS. * TRANSFER OF APPROPRIATIONS. * BLANKET PURCHASE ORDERS. * NEW BUSINESS. * CURRENT BRIDGE AND ROAD PROJECTS. * CONTRACT LABOR/SERVICE AGREEMENTS. * BURN BAN. * CONSER ROAD PROJECT(S).

CONSIDER AND POSSIBLY APPROVE ADDING DEANA MORRISON AS REQUISITIONING OFFICER AND JUD MAXWELL AS RECEIVING OFFICER AND REMOVING VICTORIA WHITFIELD FROM REQUISITIONING OFFICER AND LACRISHA SOUTHERLAND FROM RECEIVING OFFICER AS REQUESTED BY THE LEFLORE COUNTY ASSESSOR OFFICE.