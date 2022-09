POTEAU – Funeral service for Wanda Louise Couch, 65 of Poteau is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Oct. 4, 1956 in Tulsa to Lenora (Johnson) Brown and Orville Brown and passed away Sept. 2, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

See the whole story on Monday’s newsletter.