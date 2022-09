Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and into the night for Monday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 88 degrees with a low of 68 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:54 a.m. Sunset is 7:39 p.m.

