Ledger blog 9-5-2022

By CRAIG HALL

Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. This is, of course, Labor Day

The picture you see above was taken while driving near Wister Lake yesterday. I liked the cloud formation.

My holiday plans are to mow the yard and possibly go to a softball game. We got a new puppy yesterday, she is seen above,although I am not really sure why. She is 20 weeks old and a family member could not keep her. I am all for taking care of pets, of course, and Trish the Wife said she would like to get it. I asked about the dog’s name, it was Luna, but they call it Lunatic. I asked, are we sure it is a good idea to get a dog named that because there was probably a good reason for that. We got her home and she hid under the bed most of the evening when she wasn’t running from us in the backyard. This dog could be a challenge.

This is the 248th day of the year. There are only 117 days left in 2022.

Today’s Bible verse: [Jesus said,] “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”

—Matthew 28:18-20

First, today’s corny joke: What do you call fake spaghetti?

An im-pasta. Thanks, I will be here all week.

In today’s weather forecast, Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a rain shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and into the night for Monday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 88 degrees with a low of 68 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:54 a.m. Sunset is 7:39 p.m.

Average temperatures for Sept. 5 are a high of 90, and a low of 64. Records for the date were a high of 109 in 1998 and a low of 50 in 1997.

Last year on this date, the high was 88, with a low of 63.

Sunday’s high was 91. The low was 68.

On the calendar of events for today, since it is a holiday, there isn’t much going on, but in high school softball: Pocola at Howe; Pittsburg at Whitesboro

High school baseball: Stuart at Wister; Whitesboro at Buffalo Valley

Funeral service for Wanda Louise Couch, 65 of Poteau is 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Reverend Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Poteau.

She was born Oct. 4, 1956 in Tulsa and passed away Sept. 2, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

In today’s top stories, Canadian police searched across the expansive province of Saskatchewan for two suspects believed to have stabbed to death 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history.

The suspects also injured 15 people in the series of knife attacks that led the James Smith Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency and badly shook residents of the nearby village of Weldon.

China’s state media say at least 21 people have been killed in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

The quake triggered landslides and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.

Global stock markets sank Monday as Europe faced a new squeeze on Russian gas supplies.

London and Frankfurt opened lower. Tokyo, Hong Kong and South Korea fell while Shanghai gained. Oil prices rose more than $2 per barrel while the euro edged lower.

A train collided with a vehicle on a railroad crossing in southern Hungary early Monday, killing five people.

Police said the accident occurred at a dirt road crossing around 6:45 a.m. The driver of the vehicle and all four passengers died at the scene.

On this date in history, in 1774, the first Continental Congress assembled in Philadelphia.

In 1698, Russia’s Peter the Great imposed a tax on beards.

In 1864, voters in Louisiana approved a new state constitution abolishing slavery.

In 1939, four days after war had broken out in Europe, President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued a proclamation declaring U.S. neutrality in the conflict.

In 1960, at the Rome Olympics, American boxer Cassius Clay (later Muhammad Ali) defeated Zbigniew Pietrzykowski (zuh-BIG’-nee-ehf pee-eht-chah-KAHF’-skee) of Poland to win the light-heavyweight gold medal; Wilma Rudolph of the United States won the second of her three gold medals with the 200-meter sprint.

In 1972, the Palestinian group Black September attacked the Israeli Olympic delegation at the Munich Games, killing 11 Israelis and a police officer. German forces killed five of the gunmen.

In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford escaped an attempt on his life by Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, a disciple of Charles Manson, in Sacramento, California.

In 1986, four hijackers who had seized a Pan Am jumbo jet on the ground in Karachi, Pakistan, opened fire when the lights inside the plane failed; a total of 20 people were killed before Pakistani commandos stormed the jetliner.

In 1991, the 35th annual Naval Aviation Symposium held by the Tailhook Association opened in Las Vegas; during the four-day gathering, there were reports that dozens of people, most of them women, were sexually assaulted or otherwise harassed. (The episode triggered the resignation of Navy Secretary H. Lawrence Garrett and the early retirement of Adm. Frank B. Kelso, then the chief of naval operations.)

In 1997, Mother Teresa died in Calcutta, India, at age 87.

In 2016, Hugh O’Brian, the actor who shot to fame as Sheriff Wyatt Earp in what was hailed as television’s first adult Western, died in Beverly Hills, California, at age 91.

And, today’s birthdays include: Comedian-actor Bob Newhart is 93; Actor-singer Carol Lawrence is 90; Former NFL All-Pro quarterback and college football Hall of Famer Billy Kilmer is 83; Actor William Devane is 83; Actor Raquel Welch is 82; and Actor Michael Keaton is 71.

We thank all of you again for joining us

