Davis wins Week One pick-em in tiebreaker

Austin Davis won the Ledger’s Week One tiebreaker over Jesse Sutmiller and Calee Conway by coming closest to the points OU would score in its game against UTEP.

He wins a month’s free subscription to the Ledger’s daily newsletter.

Davis, Jesse Sutmiller and Conway were all tied at 8-1 on the week. Overall, Jesse Sutmiller, Jim Patterson, David Davis, David Seeley and Davis are all tied at 9-2 on the season.

You can play the Week Two pick-em contest HERE.

Week One Standings