Obituary for Marty Ellis Sr.

Marty Lee Ellis, Sr., 68, of Heavener passed away Friday in Heavener and was born Aug. 28, 1953 in Tulare, California to Arvil and Rosie (Fryhover) Ellis.

Memorial services are 1 p.m. Friday at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Brother Sam Dyer officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He was a lifelong roofer.

He is survived by his mother, Rosie Fryhover; his brother Clifford Ellis and wife Bonnie; the mother of his children, Sandra Ellis-Brown; four daughters Sandra Mariscol, Tonya Ellis and Chuck Rapa, Brandy and Lee Ford, and Tiffany Ellis; three sons Marty, Jr. and JoAnn Ellis, Jason Ellis and Edna Parker, and Jakie Ellis; grandchildren Cody and Natasha Ellis, Justin Warren, Nowanna Ellis and Corey Larson, T.C. and Onor Ellis, Kendall Ellis, Daniel Ellis, Marty Ellis, III “Spanky”, Trystn Ellis, Draven Ford, Zxander Ford, Jaxon Ellis, and Asher Ellis; great-grandchildren Brayn Naylor, Zaydn Larson, Wyatt Warren, Coralise Ellis and Vesper Ellis; nieces Tina and Donald Sanders, Jr.; Karen and David Bolding; Brenda and Jeff Wood; Liz and Mark Collins; and Malinda “Shelly” Sweeney; nephews Clifford Ellis, Jr.; Scotty Donaldson; and Thomas Skinner; aunts Becky and Dewayne Ellis; Violet Autrey; and Becky Looney; uncle Marvin and Shelly Ellis; numerous other relatives and a host of many friends.

Marty was preceded in death by his father, Arvil Ellis; brother, Karl Skinner; and sister, Leona Thompson.

