Ledger Week Two pick-em is open

The Heavener Ledger Week Two pick-em contest is now open.

The contest is free for our readers and we will have weekly and overall winners.

It’s simple, all you have to do is pick out the winners of games involving LeFlore County teams, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then email your picks to craig@heavenerledger.com or text them to (918) 649-4712.

Week 2 pick-em

Week 2 Ledger football pick-em
Hartshorne at Heavener
Metro at Poteau
Panama at Hackett
Pocola at Spiro
Arkoma at Webbers Falls
Quinton at Keota
Kent at OU
Arizona State at OSU
Cincinnati at Arkansas
Northern Illinois at Tulsa
South Carolina at Arkansas
Texas at Arkansas
Tiebreaker: How many points will OSU score against Arizona State_________
Please fill out the team you think will win and email the form to
craig@heavenerledger.com or text it to (918) 649-4712. The forms
have to be in by 5 p.m. Friday.
