CASC student named Choctaw Senior Miss

POTEAU – Kamryn Baker, a sophomore at Carl Albert State College, majoring in pre-elementary education, was recently crowned the Choctaw Nation Senior Miss for District 10.

The competition includes an interview held with the selected judges. The contestants are asked questions related to their involvement with the tribe, their goals as a district senior miss, and their regalia. The senior miss competition is a precursor to the Miss Choctaw Nation Competition held in early September.

