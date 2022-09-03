Oklahoma prep football scores 9-2-2022

Oklahoma high school football scores from Friday.

Ada 35, Ardmore 18

Allen 47, Elmore City 30

Alva 44, Thomas Fay Custer 20

Arkoma 44, Midway 28

Barnsdall 44, Foyil 0

Bartlesville 20, Claremore 9

Beggs 52, Hugo 21

Berryhill 48, Fort Gibson 13

Bethany 41, John Marshall 6

Bethel 43, OKC Classen Adv. 12

Bixby 59, Har-Ber, Ark. 0

Broken Bow 30, Durant 6

Burns Flat-Dill City 44, Carnegie 12

Cache 44, Altus 10

Caddo 40, Fox 0

Canton 62, Geary 28

Carl Albert 39, Midwest City 25

Central High 59, Bray-Doyle 6

Central Sallisaw 35, Heavener 33

Chandler 57, Stroud 9

Choctaw 37, Edmond Santa Fe 20

Christian Heritage Academy 45, Western Heights 28

Collinsville 41, Oologah 21

Comanche 67, Mangum 39

Community Christian 32, Oklahoma Christian School 17

Corn Bible Academy 26, Kremlin-Hillsdale 16

Covington-Douglas 46, Medford 20

Coweta 9, Wagoner 7

Crossings Christian School 38, Hennessey 13

Cushing 63, Bristow 20

Davis 28, Pauls Valley 14

Deer Creek 39, Edmond Memorial 14

Del City 27, Booker T. Washington 6

Dewar 48, Cherokee 0

Dewey 47, Nowata 14

Douglass 13, Star Spencer 12

Elgin 33, Anadarko 14

Elk City 51, Bridge Creek 0

Elkhart, Kan. 56, Boise City 6

Enid 32, Ponca City 20

Fairview 66, Chisholm 16

Frederick 13, WF City View, Texas 0

Garber 76, Summit Christian 27

Glenpool 21, Skiatook 14

Gore 47, Keys (Park Hill) 0

Grandfield 48, Paoli 0

Gravette, Ark. 37, Inola 0

Grove 41, Miami 14

Gruver, Texas 26, Texhoma 20

Guthrie 50, Woodward 0

Hartshorne 22, Wilburton 16

Haskell 36, Caney Valley 23

Hilldale 44, Tulsa Edison 6

Hinton 27, Snyder 0

Holdenville 70, Wewoka 0

Hollis 56, Wilson 6

Hominy 51, Cleveland 14

Hooker 41, Wheeler, Texas 8

Idabel 26, Kingston 7

Jenks 14, Owasso 7

Kellyville 22, Morris 12

Keota 50, Strother 0

Kiefer 44, Adair 22

Kingfisher 38, Weatherford 21

Konawa 8, Wayne 6

Laverne 54, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 22

Liberty 26, Chouteau-Mazie 25

Lincoln Christian 48, Jones 12

Lincoln, Ark. 41, Westville 20

Lindsay 47, Dibble 6

Lone Grove 21, Madill 17

Luther 28, Perry 0

MacArthur 42, Eisenhower 23

Marlow 45, Chickasha 14

Maud 46, Watts 0

McGuinness 46, Clinton 14

McLoud 28, Harrah 7

Memorial 21, Central 0

Merritt 48, Cordell 6

Metro Christian 41, NOAH 9

Minco 14, Mooreland 6

Moore 49, Edmond North 23

Mounds 39, Porter Consolidated 27

Mountain View-Gotebo 60, Maysville 12

Muskogee 47, Putnam City 3

Mustang 57, Southmoore 26

Noble 34, Blanchard 27

OKC Southeast 65, Capitol Hill 0

Oklahoma Bible 48, Southwest Covenant 20

Okmulgee 30, Antlers 20

Pawhuska 40, Cashion 29

Pawnee 14, Okemah 12

Perkins-Tryon 28, Tecumseh 7

Piedmont 42, El Reno 8

Plainview 27, Pilot Point, Texas 0

Pocola 28, Hackett, Ark. 6

Porum 58, South Coffeyville 12

Prague 34, Meeker 12

Putnam West 29, Putnam North 21

Rejoice Christian School 42, Cascia Hall 27

Ringling 30, Atoka 14

Rogers, Ark. 49, Bishop Kelley 21

Ryan 30, Thackerville 18

Sapulpa 39, Tahlequah 35

Seiling 46, Cyril 0

Sequoyah-Claremore 63, Checotah 18

Sharon-Mutual 38, Beaver 14

Southeast, Mo. 65, Capitol Hill 0

Stigler 56, Catoosa 6

Stilwell 20, Roland 7

Stratford 42, Coalgate 6

Tipton 66, Alex 16

Tishomingo 28, Dickson 20

Tonkawa 28, Newkirk 6

Tulsa East Central 47, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 13

Tulsa Rogers 14, Holland Hall 2

Turpin 46, Tyrone 0

Union 28, Broken Arrow 7

Verdigris 44, Sperry 13

Vian 40, Eufaula 26

Victory Christian 42, Henryetta 6

Walters 42, Healdton 22

Warner 49, Savanna 0

Washington 27, Sulphur 25

Watonga 42, Hobart 25

Waukomis 44, Buffalo 14

Waurika 56, Destiny Christian 6

Waynoka 48, Okeene 6

Webbers Falls 78, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 55

Welch 56, Copan 6

Weleetka 56, Gans 0

Wetumka 26, Quinton 12

Woodland 44, Commerce 15

Wyandotte 22, Oklahoma Union 14

Wynnewood 46, Valliant 14

Yale 46, Coyle 22