Oklahoma prep football scores 9-2-2022
Oklahoma high school football scores from Friday.
Ada 35, Ardmore 18
Allen 47, Elmore City 30
Alva 44, Thomas Fay Custer 20
Arkoma 44, Midway 28
Barnsdall 44, Foyil 0
Bartlesville 20, Claremore 9
Beggs 52, Hugo 21
Berryhill 48, Fort Gibson 13
Bethany 41, John Marshall 6
Bethel 43, OKC Classen Adv. 12
Bixby 59, Har-Ber, Ark. 0
Broken Bow 30, Durant 6
Burns Flat-Dill City 44, Carnegie 12
Cache 44, Altus 10
Caddo 40, Fox 0
Canton 62, Geary 28
Carl Albert 39, Midwest City 25
Central High 59, Bray-Doyle 6
Central Sallisaw 35, Heavener 33
Chandler 57, Stroud 9
Choctaw 37, Edmond Santa Fe 20
Christian Heritage Academy 45, Western Heights 28
Collinsville 41, Oologah 21
Comanche 67, Mangum 39
Community Christian 32, Oklahoma Christian School 17
Corn Bible Academy 26, Kremlin-Hillsdale 16
Covington-Douglas 46, Medford 20
Coweta 9, Wagoner 7
Crossings Christian School 38, Hennessey 13
Cushing 63, Bristow 20
Davis 28, Pauls Valley 14
Deer Creek 39, Edmond Memorial 14
Del City 27, Booker T. Washington 6
Dewar 48, Cherokee 0
Dewey 47, Nowata 14
Douglass 13, Star Spencer 12
Elgin 33, Anadarko 14
Elk City 51, Bridge Creek 0
Elkhart, Kan. 56, Boise City 6
Enid 32, Ponca City 20
Fairview 66, Chisholm 16
Frederick 13, WF City View, Texas 0
Garber 76, Summit Christian 27
Glenpool 21, Skiatook 14
Gore 47, Keys (Park Hill) 0
Grandfield 48, Paoli 0
Gravette, Ark. 37, Inola 0
Grove 41, Miami 14
Gruver, Texas 26, Texhoma 20
Guthrie 50, Woodward 0
Hartshorne 22, Wilburton 16
Haskell 36, Caney Valley 23
Hilldale 44, Tulsa Edison 6
Hinton 27, Snyder 0
Holdenville 70, Wewoka 0
Hollis 56, Wilson 6
Hominy 51, Cleveland 14
Hooker 41, Wheeler, Texas 8
Idabel 26, Kingston 7
Jenks 14, Owasso 7
Kellyville 22, Morris 12
Keota 50, Strother 0
Kiefer 44, Adair 22
Kingfisher 38, Weatherford 21
Konawa 8, Wayne 6
Laverne 54, Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 22
Liberty 26, Chouteau-Mazie 25
Lincoln Christian 48, Jones 12
Lincoln, Ark. 41, Westville 20
Lindsay 47, Dibble 6
Lone Grove 21, Madill 17
Luther 28, Perry 0
MacArthur 42, Eisenhower 23
Marlow 45, Chickasha 14
Maud 46, Watts 0
McGuinness 46, Clinton 14
McLoud 28, Harrah 7
Memorial 21, Central 0
Merritt 48, Cordell 6
Metro Christian 41, NOAH 9
Minco 14, Mooreland 6
Moore 49, Edmond North 23
Mounds 39, Porter Consolidated 27
Mountain View-Gotebo 60, Maysville 12
Muskogee 47, Putnam City 3
Mustang 57, Southmoore 26
Noble 34, Blanchard 27
OKC Southeast 65, Capitol Hill 0
Oklahoma Bible 48, Southwest Covenant 20
Okmulgee 30, Antlers 20
Pawhuska 40, Cashion 29
Pawnee 14, Okemah 12
Perkins-Tryon 28, Tecumseh 7
Piedmont 42, El Reno 8
Plainview 27, Pilot Point, Texas 0
Pocola 28, Hackett, Ark. 6
Porum 58, South Coffeyville 12
Prague 34, Meeker 12
Putnam West 29, Putnam North 21
Rejoice Christian School 42, Cascia Hall 27
Ringling 30, Atoka 14
Rogers, Ark. 49, Bishop Kelley 21
Ryan 30, Thackerville 18
Sapulpa 39, Tahlequah 35
Seiling 46, Cyril 0
Sequoyah-Claremore 63, Checotah 18
Sharon-Mutual 38, Beaver 14
Southeast, Mo. 65, Capitol Hill 0
Stigler 56, Catoosa 6
Stilwell 20, Roland 7
Stratford 42, Coalgate 6
Tipton 66, Alex 16
Tishomingo 28, Dickson 20
Tonkawa 28, Newkirk 6
Tulsa East Central 47, Tulsa (Nathan) Hale 13
Tulsa Rogers 14, Holland Hall 2
Turpin 46, Tyrone 0
Union 28, Broken Arrow 7
Verdigris 44, Sperry 13
Vian 40, Eufaula 26
Victory Christian 42, Henryetta 6
Walters 42, Healdton 22
Warner 49, Savanna 0
Washington 27, Sulphur 25
Watonga 42, Hobart 25
Waukomis 44, Buffalo 14
Waurika 56, Destiny Christian 6
Waynoka 48, Okeene 6
Webbers Falls 78, Wesleyan (Bartlesville) Christian 55
Welch 56, Copan 6
Weleetka 56, Gans 0
Wetumka 26, Quinton 12
Woodland 44, Commerce 15
Wyandotte 22, Oklahoma Union 14
Wynnewood 46, Valliant 14
Yale 46, Coyle 22