Obituary for Doug Atkins

SPIRO – Funeral Service for Doug Atkins, 54 of Spiro is 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center in Poteau with Brother Chuck Wells officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of Pocola.

Douglas Dale Atkins was born Feb. 20, 1968 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Carol Sue (Baker) Atkins and Hoyt Gwen Atkins and passed away Sept. 2, 2022 in Spiro. He was married to Debra Sue (Willett) Atkins Dec. 21, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Doug was Owner/Operator of Atkins Asphalt and Paving; he enjoyed horse racing, fighting chickens, race cars, and being outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Debra; children Destiny Atkins, Dax Bradley, Landon Bradley, Josh Atkins and wife Coty Beth, and Shaylee Baker; brother Curtis Atkins and wife Jeanna; sisters Rhonda Anderson and husband Ronnie, and Brandi Duke and husband Jimmy; grandchildren Harper, Livi and Krew; brother-in-law, Johnny Willett; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and loved ones.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents Hoyt and Carol Atkins; brother, Hoyt Jr.; and nephew, D.J. Anderson.

Viewing is at the Pocola Chapel from 1-8 p.m. Monday.

