County football teams go 2-1

By CRAIG HALL

LeFlore County football teams went 2-1 Friday night in Week One games.

Heavener came up just short against Central Sallisaw, losing 35-33, in an offensive slugfest, Pocola improved to 2-0 with an impressive 28-6 win at Hackett, Arkansas, and Arkoma opened with a 44-28 win over Midway.

Spiro defeated Panama, 13-0, Thursday night while Poteau had a bye this week.

The Wolves’ game against Central was a thriller. Despite falling into an early two touchdown hole, Heavener got a pair of touchdown receptions each from Jackson Clubb and Jaxon Armstrong and eventually took the lead for the first time on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Dalton Semore to Armstrong with 4:39 left. See play in the above video.

Heavener got the ball back and nearly sealed the win, coming up short on a 4th-and-1 with 1:50, leaving Central time to use a big pass play on third-and-long, plus a touchdown run with 34 seconds left to get the winning touchdown.

Heavener, now 0-2, hosts Hartshorne in the Wolves’ home opener next week.

Pocola improved to 2-0 with the win over a Hackett team that has traditionally been a difficult foe for the Indians.

Pocola travels to face county foe Spiro next week.

Arkoma rolled over Midway in the Mustangs’ opener to go 1-0 heading into next week’s game at Webbers Falls.

In other games next week, Poteau hosts Metro Christian and Panama is at Hackett to battle the Hornets.

