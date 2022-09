The remainder of the LeFlore County football teams will begin the 2022 season Friday.

After Spiro blanked Panama Thursday night, Heavener visits Central Sallisaw, Pocola goes to Hackett, Arkansas and Arkoma hosts Midway. Poteau has a bye this week after winning at Bishop Kelley, 24-6 last week, and plays its home opener next week against Metro Christian.

