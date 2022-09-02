Morning prayer 9-2-2022 By Craig Hall | September 2, 2022 | 0 “Turn to me and be gracious to me, for I am lonely and afflicted.” –Psalm 25:16 Posted in Other Stories, Top Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Heavener School cafeteria menu 9-2-2022 September 2, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County calendar 9-1-2022 September 1, 2022 | No Comments » LeFlore County weather 9-1-2022 September 1, 2022 | No Comments » VFW Auxiliary plans pancake breakfast September 1, 2022 | No Comments » Walking tour planned at Oakland Cemetery September 1, 2022 | No Comments »