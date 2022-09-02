LeFlore County weather 9-2-2022

Mostly cloudy skies for Friday morning in LeFlore County with scattered showers possible in the afternoon and into the overnight hours.

At kickoff time Friday evening, the temperature is expected to be 77 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

The high will be 84 degrees with a low of 67 degrees.

