LeFlore County sports scores from Thursday.

Football

Spiro 13, Panama 0

Fast pitch softball

Arkoma 5, McCurtain 2

Porum 12, Arkoma 0

Cameron 4, Indianola 2

Howe 12, Tishomingo 1

Dale 3, Howe 1

LeFlore 3, Okmulgee 2

Tupelo 5, LeFlore 0

Fall baseball

Kiowa 11, Cameron 1

Red Oak 9, LeFlore 5

Smithville 3, Whitesboro 0

To report scores or other information, please text (855) 594-0524.