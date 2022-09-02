LeFlore County calendar 9-2-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.
Friday
Memorial service for Debby Kaye Cox
High school softball: Howe at Tushka Tournament; Cameron at Indianola Tournament; Wister at Whitesboro
High school baseball: Howe at Whitesboro; McCurtain at Bokoshe
High school football: Heavener at Sallisaw Central; Pocola at Hackett; Midway at Arkoma
