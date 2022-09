TUSHKA – Howe’s girls split a pair of games at the Tushka Tournament Thursday.

The Lady Lions, now 15-6, defeated Tishomingo, 12-1, in the opener, before losing to Dale in a delayed game in the second contest, 3-1. Howe is scheduled to play Atoka and Caddo Friday, weather permitting.

